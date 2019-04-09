Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CELEST "SATCH" CLIFTON

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, age 87, of North Braddock, PA. Husband of Shirley (Askew) Clifton; father of Steven Norman Clifton (Verneda); grandfather of Aliyah Clifton; also survived by other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 10, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA where the funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. on April 11, 2019. Interment Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
