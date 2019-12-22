|
STEFFEN CELESTE D.
Of Scott Township, age 83, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Celeste was preceded in death by her parents, Beecher and Evelyn Dickson of Mississippi; and her sisters, Evelyn Ashe and Dorothy Hall. She is survived by her two daughters, Gretchen Steffen and Betsy (Mark Brubaker); and grandchildren, Erin, Megan, and Will Brubaker. "Grammy C" loved nothing more than being with her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Grammy C wrote a beautiful story filled with memories from her condo's indoor pool, Hilton Head, and Mt. Washington. Her story began as a young girl who grew up in Abingdon, VA. During WWII, she built "Victory Gardens" for the Allied Forces and developed a strong and contagious love of country. She was a proud member of "Daughters of the American Revolution" and was well known for some of the craziest Fourth of July outfits ever put together. She loved the fireworks and the song "America the Beautiful." Because of her infectious patriotism, she raised two daughters and taught three grandchildren to always proudly stand for the National Anthem – hands over our hearts. She loved to travel and did so extensively. She loved the natural beauty of her country and visited countless national parks with her daughters and friends. Always a trailblazer, she was one of the first women to graduate from the University of Virginia with a degree in medical technology. During her life she worked at Jefferson Hospital, Shadyside hospital and later in medical sales. For many years, Celeste spent nearly half the year in Hilton Head, SC where she owned a condo. She was active in the classes at the Senior Center (even Zumba), the Art League and St. Luke's Church. Hilton Head became the favorite place for family vacations because of her generous, southern hospitality. It holds countless, priceless family memories. It is also home to the frozen yogurt shop, Watusi. Their slogan reads: "It is what it is." Since the day she first read their slogan, Grammy C has always laughed at life's small inconveniences with "Watusi: It is what it is." No matter what, Grammy C took the life she was given and turned it into something beautiful and unforgettable. In Pittsburgh, Celeste was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park. She let it be known to others that her relationship with Jesus Christ was the single most important thing in her life. She enjoyed watching Steelers games (often accompanied by a Manhattan or two) with her son-in-law. Celeste had a gift of remaining optimistic even when the Steelers weren't showing their best colors. Grammy C saw the best in the people in her life and the world. The beauty that she saw in the world reflected on her and will continue to show her beauty every day. For those that knew Grammy C, they knew how special it was to be a part of her story, because she made everyone feel as though they were the most interesting person she had ever met. Her story will continue in the lives that she touched and the confidence and strength that she instilled in the people that she crossed paths with. In the final months of her life, she demonstrated unbridled optimism, faith and hope. Because she lived abundantly and without regrets her loved ones sent her Home with no worries. She loved her grand dogs and was so silly and charming that it didn't even bother anyone to know that "Stella" the rescued, one-eyed Shih Tzu was her favorite. Her family would like to invite anyone and everyone to a "raise the roof" celebration honoring her well-lived life at Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park PA 15102 on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, selected charities for donations in her name would be so appreciated by her family and friends. Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102 , PO Box 758518, Topeka KS 66675-8517 St. Luke's Church, 50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head, SC 29928 Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.