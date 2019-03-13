|
|
CUSCINO CELESTINE "TINA"
Age 93, of Cranberry Twp, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Daughter of Carlo Roberto and Elizabeth Lucatorto Roberto; beloved wife of the late Thomas Cuscino; dear mother of Thomas (Sandy) Cuscino Jr., Glen (Elizabeth) Cuscino, and the late Gary Cuscino; loving grandmother to Curt, and Paul; great-grandmother of Luca and Nico; sister of special brother James V Roberto; favorite aunt of Philomena Jaehne and Mark Roberto. Friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019