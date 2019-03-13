Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
McMurray, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CELESTINE CUSCINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CELESTINE "TINA" CUSCINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CELESTINE "TINA" CUSCINO Obituary
CUSCINO CELESTINE "TINA"

Age 93, of Cranberry Twp, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Daughter of Carlo Roberto and Elizabeth Lucatorto Roberto; beloved wife of the late Thomas Cuscino; dear mother of Thomas (Sandy) Cuscino Jr., Glen (Elizabeth) Cuscino, and the late Gary Cuscino; loving grandmother to Curt, and Paul; great-grandmother of Luca and Nico; sister of special brother James V Roberto; favorite aunt of Philomena Jaehne and Mark Roberto. Friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now