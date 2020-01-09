Home

CESIDIA CRESCENZIA BIANCONI STARK

CESIDIA CRESCENZIA BIANCONI STARK Obituary
STARK CESIDIA CRESCENZIA BIANCONI

Cesidia "Jessie" Crescenzia Bianconi Stark, 86 of  Mckeesport passed Monday, January 6, 2020 with her family and friends by her side.  She was born October 20, 1933 in McKeesport.  She was the daughter of the late Cesidio Bianconi and Carmela (Napolitano) Bianconi.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Harry Sopranuk Sr. and her second husband Jack Stark, brothers, Neil and Anthony Bianconi, and a sister Mary Provance.  Jessie was the loving mother of Nancy Dupier, son Harry Sopranuk, Jr., and Dian Sopranuk  and her husband Tod Conner of California, grandmother to Sonya, and was a great grandmother. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and her pet poodle, Precious.  Jessie enjoyed dancing, watching TV Land, and was dedicated to the care of her son.  She was a senior sitter and volunteered at the local food bank.  Jessie's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Laurie and April,  the many caregivers from JEVS Care at Home, especially her longtime dedicated little angel, Kisha, who treated her like her own grandmother.  They would also like to give a special thanks to caregivers Shantel, Brenda, and Tee, and special thanks to Audrey from Latterman Family Health.  Friends will be received at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave. Irwin on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m., at which time parting prayers will take place.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church.  Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.   For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
