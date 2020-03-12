CHARLENE A. (MARONI) WALTER

Age 64, formerly of South Park, on March 10, 2020. Loving wife of the late Stephen; beloved daughter of the late Angelo and Antoinette (Catania) Maroni; cherished mother of Patrick (Angela) and Nicole; dear sister of Rick and the late Ron Maroni; adored sister-in-law of Patty Maroni, Bob and Lori Walter; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until the noon. Memorial Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
