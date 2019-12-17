|
MARKULIKE CHARLENE L. MARONEY
Age 73, of Smithton, PA, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born on October 4, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Regis and Margaret Nicoletto Maroney. Charlene was a graduate of South Huntington High School, class of 1964. Upon graduation, she went on to get her bachelor's degree in nursing and became an RN, she worked/taught at Jefferson Hospital for many years. Charlene loved going on family vacations to the beach. She enjoyed visits with her family and granddaughter, Lauren, for a nice dinner and curling up to watch a good movie. Charlene loved spending time outdoors and getting her hands dirty while gardening and planting beautiful flowers. Charlene was married for 27 years to John Markulike. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie McSwigan, and her husband, David McSwigan, Jr. of Gibsonia, PA. Also survived by her son, John Markulike and her two grandchildren, Lauren Rose McSwigan and Michael Markulike Cronin, her one brother and several nieces and nephews. Charlene was loved dearly by her family and friends; she will be greatly missed. A private funeral service and viewing were held at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. on Route 136 Main Street, Madison, PA on Monday, December 16, 2019, with a private committal led by Pastor Lawrence King. Private entombment took place at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg, PA. The family wishes donations to be made to Allegheny General Hospital Advanced Stroke Center at 320 E. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019