RUSNAK CHARLENE "GY" (FLANNERY)
Age 78, of Crafton, wife of 50 years to the late Stephen "Jack" Rusnak; unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family. Loving mother of Sharon (Richard) Gaitens and Stephanie (Michael) Len; proud "Gy" of Connor, Coulton, Carson, Ava, Donovan and Camden. Charlene's passions in life were her late husband, daughters and loving grandchildren. She was a graduate of the St. Mary of the Mount HS. Her grace and beauty were reflected in her daily life and 28 year career with Clinique Cosmetics at the Downtown Kaufmann's / Macy's. Charlene was an enthusiast of the history of Pittsburgh and supporter of the Crafton community. She deeply cherished time spent with her family. Charlene will be greatly missed by her family, extended family, friends and all who knew her. Visitation Thursday 6-8 p.m., Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Canevin HS, 2700 Morange Rd., Pittsburgh, 15205 or to St. Philip School, 52 W. Crafton Ave., Pittsburgh, 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019