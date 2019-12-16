Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES ADDLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. "CHARLIE" ADDLEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. "CHARLIE" ADDLEMAN Obituary
ADDLEMAN CHARLES A. "CHARLIE"

Age 77, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of Green Tree, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Debbie (Kinavey); dear father of Jennifer Addleman and Jill (Eric) Ives; loving grandfather of Justin and Tyler Ives; brother of Nancy (Jim) Baker; brother-in-law of Mark Kinavey; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thelma Addleman. Charlie was a retired chemistry teacher at Sto-Rox School District for 35 years. He was a former councilman in Green Tree Boro for 16 years. Charlie lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He loved golfing, the Steelers, and was a Pitt fanatic. He enjoyed spending time with friends, traveling, and his dog Bonnie, but his greatest passion was his family, which he cherished and took great delight in. Friends welcome Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800), where a Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. As a final request, Charlie asks that you spend time with your children and grandchildren, play or watch a game with a ball, and make a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now