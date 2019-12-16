|
|
ADDLEMAN CHARLES A. "CHARLIE"
Age 77, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of Green Tree, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Debbie (Kinavey); dear father of Jennifer Addleman and Jill (Eric) Ives; loving grandfather of Justin and Tyler Ives; brother of Nancy (Jim) Baker; brother-in-law of Mark Kinavey; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thelma Addleman. Charlie was a retired chemistry teacher at Sto-Rox School District for 35 years. He was a former councilman in Green Tree Boro for 16 years. Charlie lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He loved golfing, the Steelers, and was a Pitt fanatic. He enjoyed spending time with friends, traveling, and his dog Bonnie, but his greatest passion was his family, which he cherished and took great delight in. Friends welcome Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800), where a Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. As a final request, Charlie asks that you spend time with your children and grandchildren, play or watch a game with a ball, and make a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019