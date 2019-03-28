BECK CHARLES A.

Age 94, formerly of West View and McCandless Twp., on Monday, March 25, 2019. Husband of the late Rita M. (Fandl); loving father of Dr. Charles A. Beck, Jr. and his wife Elisa, Ronald A. Beck and his wife Kathleen, and Dr. Donald J. Beck and his wife Susan; proud grandfather of Charles Beck III (Samantha), Erika Novak (Ben), Michelle Beck, Brian Beck (Joanne), Michael Beck, Matthew and Marissa Beck, and the late Christopher Beck; treasured great-grandfather of Noah and Aidan Vitali and Vincent and Viktor Novak; brother of Robert, Rita Best, Mary Kinzler, the late Eugene, and the late Rev. Aelred J., O.S.B. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME., INC. 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Alexis Church on Saturday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Father Aelred, O.S.B. Scholarship Fund c/o St., Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650. Chuck was a proud graduate of the first class "1943" of North Catholic High School. Upon graduation, he followed in his family business, Eugene Beck Co., serving the North Hills for over 50 years.