BRENNAN CHARLES A. "CHUCK"
Of Crystal Lake. Chuck was born May 25, 1944, in Braddock, PA to Charles and Irene Brennan. He passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 in Cary. Chuck was born and raised in Braddock, PA. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He moved to IL in 1973 with his wife and has called IL home since then. Chuck was an avid sportsman; loved hunting and musky fishing in his beloved Northwoods of WI. He played rugby for over 25 years with the Pittsburgh Club and the Chicago Griffins (fondly known as "The General"), having every inch of his body either stitched, plastered or bruised - but loving every minute of it. He gave freely of his time and energy as a transport volunteer at Centegra McHenry Hospital, spreading joy as Santa each year to friends and neighbors, bringing Holy Communion to patients in the local hospital for St. Thomas the Apostle Church. His quick wit and crazy humor and subtle (or not) one-liners were legendary, always coaxing a smile or a laugh from those lucky enough to be in his presence. His kindness, generosity and caring nature will be forever remembered by those who were fortunate to be a part of his "life well lived." Chuck is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rose "Dolly"; sister, Linda (Joe) Melodini; niece, Amanda (Tony) Parisi; nephew, Kevin (Julie) Simurda; sister-in-law, Joanne DiGnazio; and brother-in-law, John (Stacy) Popovich. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 12 p.m., Friday December 6, 2019, at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prostate Cancer Fund, panfoundation.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019