CAITO CHARLES A. "CHICKIE"

On February 8, 2019, age 72, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Lincoln Place. Son of the late Charles A. Caito Sr. and Tory Caito; beloved husband of Melanie Caito; loving father of Tim Caito, Nick (Tara) Caito, Heather Caito and Savannah (Joe Adragna) Massimino; cherished Pappy of Dakota, Nicholas and Joey; brother of Keith (Jackie) Caito; survived by many nieces and nephews. Will be missed by his faithful dog, Lady. Chickie was a lifelong member of the Thompson Club, trustee at the Elks #11 and the scoutmaster at Troop 4 and 1111. Friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.