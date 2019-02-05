Home

William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Capistran Church
KELLY CHARLES A.

Age 88, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Whitehall and Crafton Heights, passed away peacefully at Providence Point surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Beloved husband for 64 years to the late Betty (Rudolph) Kelly; devoted father of Robert E. Kelly, Dennis C. (Kathy) Kelly, Mary Grace (Brian Smithley), Bridgetta (Tim) Devlin, and Dr. Carolyn (Dan) Kelly- Mueller; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother of the late Leo Kelly, Emmett Kelly and Charlotte Kelly. Charles retired after 42 years of service with the Pittsburgh Press. He taught Industrial Arts for the Pittsburgh Public Schools. He was Eucharistic Minister and a choir member for St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church in Whitehall. Friends welcome Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Road., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Capistran Church Friday 10 a.m. Family suggests contributions to Prime Time Adult Care, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA. 15102. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be left at: 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
