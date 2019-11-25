|
MASON CHARLES A.
Age 80, of Stanton Heights, on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Charles "Chico" (Sheri), Frank (Adele), Ron (Lindy), Tom (Marcie), Rich (Rhonda), and Stephen (Tracy). Devoted to his 17 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Brother of Eulalia and the late Donna, Beverly, Carol, Patsy and Rich. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Butler at 46th Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Wed. at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels, St. Augustine Church at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019