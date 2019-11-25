Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels, St. Augustine Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels, St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. MASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. MASON Obituary
MASON CHARLES A.

Age 80, of Stanton Heights, on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Charles "Chico" (Sheri), Frank (Adele), Ron (Lindy), Tom (Marcie), Rich (Rhonda), and Stephen (Tracy). Devoted to his 17 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Brother of Eulalia and the late Donna, Beverly, Carol, Patsy and Rich. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Butler at 46th Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Wed. at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels, St. Augustine Church at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -