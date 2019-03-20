Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Brighton Heights Lutheran Church
Age 93, of Ross Twp., on Sunday March 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 71 years of Mary T. (Helbling) Skalos; dear father of Charles (Margaret) Skalos, James (Kathleen) Skalos, Nancy (Matthew) Lucas and the late Jeffrey Skalos; proud grandfather of seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters. Family will receive friends on Friday 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229. Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Brighton Heights Lutheran Church. Charles was a proud Navy Veteran, serving in WWII. He was a Past-Commander and Quarter Master of the VFW Post 2754 (West View), member of the Avalon Lodge No. 657 F&A.M., Naco Caravan No. 19, Syria Shriners and the American Legion Post 80. Charles was also a founding and current member of Brighton Heights Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to Brighton Heights Lutheran Church, 3830 California Ave., Pgh., 15212. Please leave condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
