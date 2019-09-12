Home

Age 73, of Hamilton, Ohio, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 25, 1946, the son of Jack and Mildred (Faulkner) Staudenmaier. He was a graduate of Edinboro University and St. Paul Bible College. Chuck married Barbara Hawkins on August 15, 1998 in State College, Pennsylvania. He ministered for 33 years at several churches in the Christian and Missionary Alliance and retired from Bethel Community Church, Hamilton, Ohio in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, David (Krista) Staudenmaier; his stepdaughter, Alace (Steve) Straw; his brother, Kenneth (Barbie) Staudenmaier; his sister, Jill (Joseph) Tambellini; six grandchildren, Brittany Creech, Kelsey Carpenter, Bailey Staudenmaier, Joseph (Laura) Straw, Megan (John) Lewis and Samuel Straw and a great-grandchild, Braylee Creech.  He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Susan Barclay Staudenmaier and a stepson, Will Morris. Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8430 Roosevelt Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA. Memorials may be directed to The Parkinson Foundation, 200 S E First St., Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Online condolences available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
