TOPNICK CHARLES A.
I, Beverly, his daughter am wiritng this rememberance for my Dad.
Charles A. Topnick, 92, passed away on August 18, 2019 with his daughter by his side after injuries he suffered in a car crash on August 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Blanche and Charles; wife, Dorothy; and three sisters, Ruth, June, and Charlotte. He is survived by his two children, daughter, Beverly and son, Charlie; grandson, Joseph; two great-grandchildren, Axel and Sienna; and dear friend and companion, Jane; along with other relatives and friends. He was laid to rest at Allegheny Cemetery's Garden of Peace next to his wife, Dorothy. Burial was private.
My dad, by others, has been described as a true gentleman, a very special and great man, a caring father and grandfather, and one of the last of the old school men. To my son, my Dad was his "Pap!" As his daughter, I have so many memories of my dad growing up and in my adult years. He never said a bad word about anyone. He always wanted to be there to help me. He and I loved sharing our thoughts through cards. He would always call me and tell me how much he loved the cards I sent him....they meant so much to him.
Anytime he would talk of his mom it was of what a great lady she was. I remember him giving her a great big hug and kiss every time he walked in the door when we would visit her. His mom called him "Chuck." When we would eat out my dad usually ordered a Vodka and Sprite... telling the waiter, "Make sure you put some vodka in it!" His favorite food was any kind of pasta with marinara sauce.... he could eat that every night. And, boy did he love his candy... one of his favorites were the marshmallow eggs from the Dollar Store around Easter.
I would be remiss if I didn't mention my dad's love of golf. He played it quite a bit when he could, pretty regularly at North Park with his friends the "Canners." After my son was born my dad made sure he would learn how to play golf. I have videos of my son in diapers swinging a club. As time passed and my son got older, my dad and I would go to golf tournaments and watch him compete. So many times my dad would say to my son, "Joseph, take the driver out of your bag.... you hit the 3 Wood just as far."
My son became the apple of my dad's eye. Joseph brought so much joy to both my dad and mom....we all loved watching him play baseball and golf growing up. My dad also loved going to the dog track or the horse track. He always had a story about the race he almost won. I heard more than once that "1, 2, 3 came in, but I just didn't get to the window in time or I was going to play those numbers!"
Growing up, my brother and I had all that we needed. As kids, we were always able to take our friends with us wherever we went... to the lake fishing, barbecues at North Park. Our yard was always the baseball field... you could see the bare spots that were our bases.
My dad was not an extravagant man. When it was his birthday, Father's Day, or Christmas he always said, "don't buy me anything... I don't need anything." I bought him a navy blue plaid cardigan sweater one year.. .he wore it quite a bit... should have been thrown out a long time ago, but he just loved it. He actually had it on the night of his accident though in no shape to be salvaged. As my dad became older he became less mobile. Traveling to Florida where I lived became very difficult. As a result, we saw each other less and when we did the good-byes became harder - the hugs were tighter; the tears were greater, and we both became so choked up the words we could barely utter. I think we both knew that it could possibly be our last hug or the last time we would see each other.
I expected a phone call from my brother one day telling me that our Dad had passed peacefully in his sleep. Never in my wildest dreams would I ever have guessed he would have been fatally injured in a car crash. This accident being a perfect example of yes, these types of incidents can happen to anyone at anytime. Cherish everyday, cherish every moment... so true, but so hard to do. As we are in the midst of the holiday season I can so vividly remember my dad singing, "it's the time of the year when the world falls in love"... wrapping his arms around me and giving me a big hug and saying, "how ya doing hon?" Dad, I will never say good-bye to you. You will forever be in my heart and in my daily thoughts. Simply put, Dad... you were the best!
With much love and tears in my eyes,
Your Daughter, Beverly