WATTS CHARLES A.
Age 66, of Murrysville, formerly Penn Hills; on December 17, 2019. Beloved son of Florence (Levantino) Pavia; loving father of Chelsea R. Thomas (Adam); brother of Denise Litterini (Ernie) and Michael Pavia (Dorie); nephew of Toni Spatolisano (Joe); also many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Chuck enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and the company of his many friends. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. FRIENDS PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019