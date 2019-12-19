Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. WATTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. WATTS Obituary
WATTS CHARLES A.

Age 66, of Murrysville, formerly Penn Hills; on December 17, 2019. Beloved son of Florence (Levantino) Pavia; loving father of Chelsea R. Thomas (Adam); brother of Denise Litterini (Ernie) and Michael Pavia (Dorie); nephew of Toni Spatolisano (Joe); also many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Chuck enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and the company of his many friends. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. FRIENDS PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -