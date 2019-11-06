Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
More Obituaries for CHARLES ABBOTT
CHARLES ABBOTT


1930 - 2019
CHARLES ABBOTT Obituary
ABBOTT CHARLES

Charles ("Bo") Abbott, born December 7, 1930, passed away peacefully on November 3 at his daughter's home. A combat veteran of the Korean War and recipient of the Bronze Star, Bo grew up in Swissvale and lived in Penn Hills for over 60 years. He loved Pittsburgh sports and was an All-State football player and turned down an offer to play minor league baseball. Right to the end, Bo had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Bo was preceded in death by Lois, his wife of 39 years. He is survived by his brother, Jerry; his children, Ron (Cathy), Kevin (Mari), Jeff, Brian Abbott (Kristy Wilson) and Kelly (Doug) Goldstrohm; his granddaughters, Danielle, Erin, Rachel, Ellen, Taylor, Alyssa and Sami; and his great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Logan, Sarah, Nathan, Haley, Sam and Cecelia, and his companion Jill Brozek. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service held Friday 10 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
