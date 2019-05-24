WALLACE CHARLES ALAN

Age 79, of Bethel Park, PA formerly of Sheridan, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born on November 1, 1939, in Pittsburgh he was the son of the late Louise Elizabeth and James T. Wallace. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Adlard Wallace for 58 years; loving father of Pamela Wallace, Charles (Krysti Miller) Wallace Jr., Mark (Brenda) Wallace, and Matthew (Carolyn Cooper) Wallace; cherished grandfather of Hunter, Heather, William, Cassia, Margaret, Mack, and Madison; dear brother of Mary Louise (the late Russell) Frazee, the late Elsa Mae (John) Hopkins, and James (Ellen Joan) Wallace Jr.; also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. 55 years in Isshinryu Karate having achieved the rank of 9th Dan, Hanshi Go. He taught, encouraged and influenced hundreds of students throughout his career. A gathering of family and friends will be held, Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with a memorial service immediately to follow at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Memorial contributions may be made to or to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sensei-chuck-Wallace-battle-lung-cancer or the at . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.