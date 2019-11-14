|
LEPANT CHARLES ARTHUR "CHUCK"
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Charles Arthur Lepant "Chuck", age 95, peacefully went home to heaven to live forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born November 30,1923. Son of the late Frederick J. Lepant and Emma C. (Fechtner) Lepant; brother of the late Frederick and Kenneth Lepant; devoted father of Linda Hayden (Phil Thackray), Charlene Lepant (Jeff Hildebrandt) and Charles F. Lepant (Debbie Conway); proud Pap of Gary Hayden (Patty), Ryan Lepant, and Clayton Thackray; and great-Pap of Rylee and Luke Hayden; also two stepsons, John Quino and James Lepant, with three grandchildren, Shelly, Jim and Mike and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township (412-364-4444). Committal service with military honors will take place Friday, November 15, 2019, at his gravesite Allegheny County Memorial Park at 11 a.m. A going home celebration will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Allison Park, PA. To honor his love for his country, the family requests that you wear patriotic colors. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 4765 S. Pioneer Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019