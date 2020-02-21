Home

CHARLES "CHUCK" BUKOVAC


1978 - 2020
BUKOVAC CHARLES "CHUCK"

Unexpectedly passed away on February 16, 2020. Lovingly referred to as "Chucky" by his family, he was preceded in passing by his late father Charles A. Bukovac, and he is survived by mother, Micha, brother, Nicky, sister-in-law, Jessica, niece, Cadence, and nephew, Carter. An amazingly talented and skilled chef from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, he was more importantly a loving and caring family member and friend to those fortunate enough to befriend him. He was justifiably proud of bringing smiles to peoples' faces through his various carefully crafted cuisines, and he truly loved to bond over good laugh. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332 on Saturday from 12 - 3 p.m. with a eulogy and service to follow at 3 p.m.   A private burial will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers or food, donations can be made to the family in Chucks name. Please visit us at, www.alfierifhuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -