|
|
CHRISTY CHARLES
Age 74, of Mt. Washington. On Sunday, May 12, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family after a short but hard fought battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 53 years to Margie (Bruner); devoted father to Julie (Fred) Smallhoover, Robert (Lisa) Christy, Amy (Robert) Mullen and Jeff Forse; cherished grandfather of Fred (Lisa), David, Sara and Samuel Smallhoover, Charles, John, and Mark Christy, and Alex and Lauren Mullen. Adored by his dog, Sadie. Longtime Teamster member of Local 249 and had a lifelong passion for working on his classic car. Family and friends welcome on Wednesday, May 15th from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Service on Thursday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019