COULEHAN CHARLES "CHUCK"
Age 79, of Jefferson Hills, died November 28, 2019. Left, not to mourn his death but to celebrate his life, is his wife of 54 years, Maggie. Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and foster father. He is survived by his five children, Katie (Mark) LaFrance, Paul (Shannon) Coulehan, Colleen (Lance) Luksik, Tim (Meghan)Coulehan, Erin (David) Gill and his 15 grandchildren Nicolas (Lauren), Benjamin (Kate), Emily (Justin), Justin, Ethan, Liam, Nathan, Matthew, Andrew, Brendan, Ryan, Aidan, Charlie, Alex, and Luke. After graduating from Duquesne University in 1961 Chuck worked for the Social Security Administration, the Army Map Service, and the Army Corps of Engineers. He then worked for Westinghouse for 27 years before retiring from the Nuclear Energy Division. Chuck was an active member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church in Whitehall and served as an usher, a member of the Parish Council, and a Eucharistic Minister. He was a big fan of Pittsburgh sports; the Pirates, Steelers, and Pitt and Duquesne basketball, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Coulehan, and his siblings Donald, Jerome, and Carol. Family and friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, December 2 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Huntington Disease Society of America. Please visit hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019