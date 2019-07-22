RAEFORD CHARLES CURTIS

Age 79, passed away in his Penn Hills home on July 16, 2019, six weeks to the day after the passing of his beloved wife, Rose Mary. Charles was born July 21, 1939, in Greensboro, North Carolina to Curtis Raeford and Sally (Manual) Raeford, who had three children, Annie Geraline Cleveland (deceased), Charles Curtis Raeford, and Betty Raeford (deceased). Charles married Rose Mary Raeford on April 29, 1960, and together they raised their three children, Charles "Jody" Raeford, Jr., and Robin Lynne (Carl) Turner and Candace L. Raeford. Charles retired after working 40 years at the Edgar Thompson Steel Mill in Braddock, PA. Charles is survived by his three children; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving friends and family members. All services will be held at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Viewing Friday, July 26, 2019, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Homegoing Service Friday, July 26, 2019, 1-2 p.m.