McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
CHARLES D. "CHUCK" HARVEY Jr.

CHARLES D. "CHUCK" HARVEY Jr. Obituary
HARVEY, JR. CHARLES D. "CHUCK"

Age 53, of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019. Beloved fiance of Tricia Dray; son of Charles and Donna Harvey; father of Austin Harvey and Chloe Vandling; brother of Kathy (Jeff) Houser and William Harvey; uncle of Jeffrey and Kristine Houser. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday 2-8 p.m. at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202, 412-766-7000 where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning 10 a.m. Interment private. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook: www.mcdonald-linn.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
