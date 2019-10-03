|
HARVEY, JR. CHARLES D. "CHUCK"
Age 53, of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019. Beloved fiance of Tricia Dray; son of Charles and Donna Harvey; father of Austin Harvey and Chloe Vandling; brother of Kathy (Jeff) Houser and William Harvey; uncle of Jeffrey and Kristine Houser. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday 2-8 p.m. at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202, 412-766-7000 where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning 10 a.m. Interment private. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook: www.mcdonald-linn.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019