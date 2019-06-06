ADDIS, JR. CHARLES E. "CHUCK"

On Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 76, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his family. Son of the late Charles and Nellie Addis, Chuck grew up in Peters Township and graduated from Grove City College where he was a proud member of Pan Sophic fraternity. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy for four years, he worked in the investment field and retired from Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. Following retirement, he dedicated his time at Unity Presbyterian Church in Green Tree where he served as Elder, President of the Corporation, and a member of the finance and building committees. He will be especially missed by a loving immediate family, including his wife of 50 years, Margaret Outten Addis; daughters, Beth (Mike) Gillen and Melissa (Chuck) Urso and three grandchildren, Katie and Luke Gillen and Emma Urso. He is also survived by a large extended family of three sisters, Betty Ennis, Lois Roach and Carolyn Lepro, and their children and families. Private burial has taken place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life service for Chuck, which will be held at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Green Tree on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Chuck's memory are asked to make a contribution to Unity Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800.