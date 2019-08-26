|
COLLINS III CHARLES E. "CHUCK"
Chuck followed God's plan and was called Home to be with Him on Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a short illness. His loving family and a dear friend were at his side - he was never alone. Chuck was born in Pittsburgh on November 22, 1964 to Charles and Constance (McCarthy) Collins. He was the beloved older brother to Michael (Jill) Collins and Constance (William) Gaus. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, boating, and fishing near the family camp in Tionesta, PA, where he was also a master builder of campfires. He also loved the beach and saltwater fishing at his lifelong most favorite destination, the Outer Banks of North Carolina. As many have said: "he had an infectious smile and was put on this earth to make people laugh!" Chuck was a hero to his younger cousins and the adored and fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews: Anne, Shane, Sarah and Ryan. Chuck was a 1987 graduate of Westminster College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management and was a proud brother in the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was a Senior Manager at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Pittsburgh. In addition to his brother and sister, he is survived by his Father, Charles, Jr. and his children, Zachary, Brianna, and Ian, whom he cherished. He is also by survived by his loving aunt Mary (David) Jack, uncle Ron Romeo, aunt Judy and many cousins, nieces and nephews all of whom love him dearly. He was preceded in death by his beloved Mom, his uncle Paul and aunt Thecla. Friends and family will be received at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., 724-772-8800 Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp. If you'd rather not send flowers, please make a donation to the National Parks https://www.nps.gov/getinvolved/donate.htm or a hunting/fishing related charity that makes you feel good.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019