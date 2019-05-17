Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
CHARLES E. ELSTNER Sr.

Age 56, of Ross Twp. Suddenly, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Eloise (Dillard) Elstner; loving father of Heather (fiancé, Martin) Elstner, Charles, Jr., and Natalie Elstner; proud Pap of Martin, Jr., Gianna, Jayden, and Jordan; dear brother of Roy A. and David Elstner. Charles was a hardworking man who loved his family more than anything. Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Reserve Twp. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
