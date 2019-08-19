Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
CHARLES E. "CHUCK" GIBSON


1931 - 2019
CHARLES E. "CHUCK" GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON CHARLES E. "CHUCK"

GIBSON CHARLES E. "CHUCK"

Of South Park, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, age 88, beloved and cherished husband for 64 years of Claire (Kress) Gibson; loving father of Darlene Lewis (Peter), Diane Weidinger (Phil), Donna Morrison, Denise Cecere (Jimmy) and the late Chuck W. Gibson; father-in law of Colleen Gibson and the late Scott Morrison; devoted son of the late Robert and Sophia Gibson; brother of George and the late Robert Gibson; grandfather of Brian Pfeifer, Kristin and Geoff Lewis, Haley Cecere, Mandy Sherman and the late Skipper Pfeifer; also six great-grandchildren. Chuck was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Charter member of St. Germaine Church. The love for his wife, children and grandchildren was the passion of his life. Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Germaine Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment in Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chuck's memory to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, Pgh., PA 15232. 


www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
