Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
CHARLES E. "CHUCK" HANCZYK

Of Bethel Park, age 85; passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Anna (Schwaiger) Hanczyk; loving father of Michael Hanczyk (Margaret Pasierbek); brother of the late Dorothy, Rita, John and Fred; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park.  Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, 9:30 a.m., at St. Anne's Church. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.  Donations in his memory can be made to , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pgh., PA 15222.


henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
