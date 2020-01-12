|
HERR CHARLES E.
Age 87, of Gibsonia, on Jan. 11, 2020. Beloved husband for 49 years of the late Mary Ellen Hiteschew Herr. Loving father of Charles and Barbara; brother of Dale and the late Frank; proud grandfather of Trevor, Haleigh, Rhiannon and Luke; and great-grandfather of Cameron, Paisley and Benny. father-in-law of Stephanie. Chuck was a Marine Corps Veteran and a longtime heavy equipment operator. Viewing, services, and burial will be private. Donations to Hans Herr House, https://hansherr.org. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020