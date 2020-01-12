Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CHARLES E. HERR

CHARLES E. HERR Obituary
HERR CHARLES E.

Age 87, of Gibsonia, on Jan. 11, 2020. Beloved husband for 49 years of the late Mary Ellen Hiteschew Herr. Loving father of Charles and Barbara; brother of Dale and the late Frank; proud grandfather of Trevor, Haleigh, Rhiannon and Luke; and great-grandfather of Cameron, Paisley and Benny. father-in-law of Stephanie. Chuck was a Marine Corps Veteran and a longtime heavy equipment operator. Viewing, services, and burial will be private. Donations to Hans Herr House, https://hansherr.org. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
