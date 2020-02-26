|
McDONALD CHARLES E. "BUD"
Age 83, on Monday, February 24, 2020, formerly of Carrick. Son of the late Cyril and Ruth McDonald. Brother of Michael R. McDonald, Virginia S. Henk, Mary Lynn Walters, Jeanne C. "Murph" Hirsh, Jill P. Burry, Paula Jo McEndoo, and the late Helen Osekowski, Kenneth "Ray" McDonald, Judith McDonald, John C. McDonald, Ruth Ann Kiessling, and James B. McDonald. Visitations Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to the , , or . Our thanks to the doctors, staff, and hospice at Asbury Heights. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020