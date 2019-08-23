|
MINCIN CHARLES E.
Of Hampton Twp. on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved son of Irene (Moore) Mincin and the late Fiory Mincin; loving father of Jesse Mincin (Nicole); brother of David Mincin and Mark Mincin (Mary); grandfather of Brooklyn and Carson; uncle of Sara Mincin, Garrett Mincin (Lynn), Zachary and Daniel Mincin; great-uncle of Chiara. A lover of the arts, music and the Constitution. A true friend of many who knew him and who's faith in God was an inspiration to many. Interment service to be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Monday, 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019