Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MINCIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES E. MINCIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES E. MINCIN Obituary
MINCIN CHARLES E.

Of Hampton Twp. on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved son of Irene (Moore) Mincin and the late Fiory Mincin; loving father of Jesse Mincin (Nicole); brother of David Mincin and Mark Mincin (Mary); grandfather of Brooklyn and Carson; uncle of Sara Mincin, Garrett Mincin (Lynn), Zachary and Daniel Mincin; great-uncle of Chiara.  A lover of the arts, music and the Constitution.  A true friend of many who knew him and who's faith in God was an inspiration to many. Interment service to be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Monday, 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now