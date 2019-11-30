|
NOLL CHARLES E. "CHARLIE"
Age 79, of Trafford, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Concordia of Monroeville. Charlie was born on April 28, 1940, in Trafford a son of the late Paul and Mildred (Blystone) Noll. Charlie retired in 1999 as the Chief of Police for the Borough of Trafford. He served with the US Army during the Vietnam War, a member of the Trafford American Legion Post #331 and the Ligonier . When Charlie was younger he worked for his father Paul in Noll's Dairy of Trafford. He also liked to organize many social activities, especially Uncle Charlie's Get-along, where he wanted to have family and friends get along in a different social setting other than funerals or weddings. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brother, James C. Noll. Charlie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dorothy (Meynor) Noll; his siblings, Dorothy Marsteller of Greensburg, Kenny Noll of Tempe, AZ and Naomi Bowers of N. Versailles; brother-in-law of Cathy Lafferty of Aurora, OH and Don Meynor of Trafford; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy and her family would like thank Heartland Hospice and Concordia for the good care of Charlie. A memorial donation may be made in Charlie's name to a . There will be no visitation and all services are private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St., Trafford, 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019