ROSENFELDER CHARLES E. "ROSSEY"
Age 74, peacefully passed away on February 12, 2019 at his home in Economy, Pa. Husband of Mary Lou Frank Rosenfelder; father of Eric (Esther) Rosenfelder; daughter Erin Rosenfelder and the late Sean Rosenfelder; grandfather of Catlin, Ethan and Eli. Friends will be received in THE RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 328 Beaver Street Sewickley, Pa. 15143 on Monday February 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Internment with Military Honors will be in The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies. Donations may be made in Rossey's name to; St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (stjude.org), or The (woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019