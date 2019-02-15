Home

Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
412-741-4334
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc.
328 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
View Map
CHARLES E. "ROSSEY" ROSENFELDER

CHARLES E. "ROSSEY" ROSENFELDER Obituary
ROSENFELDER CHARLES E. "ROSSEY"

Age 74, peacefully passed away on February 12, 2019 at his home in Economy, Pa. Husband of Mary Lou Frank Rosenfelder; father of Eric (Esther) Rosenfelder; daughter Erin Rosenfelder and the late Sean Rosenfelder; grandfather of Catlin, Ethan and Eli. Friends will be received in THE RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 328 Beaver Street Sewickley, Pa. 15143 on Monday February 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Internment with Military Honors will be in The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies. Donations may be made in Rossey's name to; St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (stjude.org), or The   (woundedwarriorproject.org)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
