Age 79, of Ross Twp., on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Caring husband for 29 years to Cheryl (Betts); loving father of Laurie Spatafore, Erik Schlarp (Christine), Melanie Weiss (Joe) and the late David Schlarp; proud grandfather of Alexander Schlarp; brother of Charlotte Barnhart, Jackie Bushman, and Margie Syfrett; brother-in-law of Lillian Betts and Christine Doran; Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially his dear friends Mike, Val, Marie and Anna McConnell, and Patti and Ron Cole. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
