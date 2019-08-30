Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulcher Church
More Obituaries for CHARLES SEELBAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES E. SEELBAUGH

CHARLES E. SEELBAUGH Obituary
SEELBAUGH CHARLES E.

Age 71, of Middlesex, on August 28, 2019. Chuck worked at Glenshaw Glass for 33 years. He was a very hard worker and always supported his beloved family. Chuck proudly served our country with the US Army, participating in two tours in Vietnam. He loved volunteering at Meals on Wheels and at Holy Sepulcher Church. In his retirement, Chuck was also an avid arrowhead collector, spending hours combing freshly churned fields in search of his next gem. Chuck was the beloved husband for 46 years of Delores O. (Geibel) Seelbaugh; the loving father of Chuck M. (Amy) Seelbaugh and Joe (Erin) Seelbaugh; the brother of Donald (Paula) Stair; cherished grandfather of Derek, Ashley, Mayes and Emmy Seelbaugh. Chuck was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Marcheck and a sister, Barbara Seelbaugh. Friends received Fri. 6-8 p.m. and Sat. 9-11:30 a.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 noon in Holy Sepulcher Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Butler Meals on Wheels. www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
