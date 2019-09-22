Home

CHARLES E. "SONNY" "MITCH" MITCHELL

CHARLES E. "SONNY" "MITCH" MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL CHARLES E. "MITCH" "SONNY"

Age 74, of Penn Hills, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice Mitchell; father of Charles (Jean), Jr., James (Shelly), Christopher (Jennifer), and Shawn (Elizabeth Nichols) Mitchell, and Heather (Michael) Greer; grandfather of Hannah, Emily, James, Jr., Colette, Christopher, Morgan, Chloe, Kaylee, and Nicholas Mitchell, and Tyler, and Juliann Greer; great-grandfather of Liana; son of Laura Bennett; brother of Linda Fornatoro, and the late Bill Bennett, and Lois Bennett Jones; also survived by nieces and nephews. He worked for over 43 years at A&L Motor Sales where he worked as a BMW master technician. In his spare time, Mitch enjoyed flying RC airplanes and riding his Harley. Friends received, Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
