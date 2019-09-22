|
MITCHELL CHARLES E. "MITCH" "SONNY"
Age 74, of Penn Hills, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice Mitchell; father of Charles (Jean), Jr., James (Shelly), Christopher (Jennifer), and Shawn (Elizabeth Nichols) Mitchell, and Heather (Michael) Greer; grandfather of Hannah, Emily, James, Jr., Colette, Christopher, Morgan, Chloe, Kaylee, and Nicholas Mitchell, and Tyler, and Juliann Greer; great-grandfather of Liana; son of Laura Bennett; brother of Linda Fornatoro, and the late Bill Bennett, and Lois Bennett Jones; also survived by nieces and nephews. He worked for over 43 years at A&L Motor Sales where he worked as a BMW master technician. In his spare time, Mitch enjoyed flying RC airplanes and riding his Harley. Friends received, Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019