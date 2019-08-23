|
STONER, JR. DR. CHARLES E.
Age 88, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the President of his Penn Hills High School Class of 1949. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Pittsburgh, after which he enlisted in the US Navy where he was an active duty dental officer, stationed in Chincoteague, VA. Following his service, Chuck returned to Penn Hills and practiced general dentistry while he pursued degrees in Oral Surgery and Anesthesiology. Chuck maintained a practice in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery through 1985 with offices in Penn Hills and Murrysville. Chuck often stated that he loved every minute of the years that he practiced dentistry and developed countless friendships that lasted his lifetime. He was so passionate about his career that he accumulated hundreds of credit hours of continuing education in oral surgery and anesthesiology, a signification portion of which were obtained after his retirement. In addition, Chuck pursued many hobbies over the years which included motorcycles, flying, cooking, sewing and a brief stint as a bar owner. He had an endless thirst for knowledge and pursued every new hobby with passion. Chuck will be remembered for his dedicated patient care and his commitment to teaching and mentoring residents. Chuck was known for his work ethic, his integrity, and most importantly the kindness and generosity he showed to everyone he met. Chuck was a loving father, father-in-law and grandfather and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lore and Robert Swigart and his granddaughter, Kristen Swigart. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Morrow Stoner and his son, Jeffrey Stoner. His family would like to extend a special thank you to his dear friends, and the wonderful staff at Arden Courts for their love, support and exceptional care of Chuck. A Private Funeral Service was held on August 20, 2019.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019