Age 70, of Dormont, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband for 34 years of the late Jeanne M. (Carvlin) Weller; devoted father of Dylan, Zachary, Trevor Weller and the late Amber Weller; proud grandfather of Devon, Demetrius, Lilith, Nathaniel and Little Trevor; brother of Ruth Anne Spray, Carole Ann Lewis, Donald W. Weller, Jr. and the late Donna Coniglo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday morning at 11:30. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES.


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
