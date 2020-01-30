Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Middle Road
Glenshaw, PA
CHARLES EDWARD BLATZ

CHARLES EDWARD BLATZ Obituary
BLATZ CHARLES EDWARD

Age 77, of Shaler Twp., on January 28, 2020. Husband of Joyce (Rudolph) Blatz; father of Charles J. Blatz (Laura) and Gina Smith (Russell); grandfather of Tori, Paige, Heidi and Trevor; son of the late Dorothy (Kiefer) Farrell; stepson of the late Charles Farrell; brother of Belle Janzer, Billie Ann Farrell, and the late Sis Bernick, Bruce Farrell and Charlotte Hildebrick. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church Middle Road Glenshaw. Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
