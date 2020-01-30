|
|
BLATZ CHARLES EDWARD
Age 77, of Shaler Twp., on January 28, 2020. Husband of Joyce (Rudolph) Blatz; father of Charles J. Blatz (Laura) and Gina Smith (Russell); grandfather of Tori, Paige, Heidi and Trevor; son of the late Dorothy (Kiefer) Farrell; stepson of the late Charles Farrell; brother of Belle Janzer, Billie Ann Farrell, and the late Sis Bernick, Bruce Farrell and Charlotte Hildebrick. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church Middle Road Glenshaw. Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020