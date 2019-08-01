|
DORIA CHARLES EDWARD "CHUCK"
Age 91, of Orlando, FL died Monday, July 29, 2019 in Orlando. He was born August 28, 1927 in Butler, PA, the firstborn child of Frank and Anna Leone Doria. Chuck served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he was personnel director at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Butler and then at the Pittsburgh VA Hospital in Aspinwall. He was promoted to Director of Personnel and Operations for the Atomic Energy Commission, now the U.S. Department of Energy, at the Westinghouse Bettis Plant in West Mifflin. Chuck and his beloved wife, Gen, traveled widely and often during their married life. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Genevieve Rose Nietrzeba Doria, whom he met at her brother's wedding; two daughters, Barbara (Arthur) Hawk, of Murrysville, PA and Linda (Joseph) Marx, of Griffin, GA; one sister, Mary Louise Roccki, of Cabot, PA; one sister-in-law, Frances Black, of Cabot, PA; two brothers-in-law, Darwin Whitehead, of Circleville, OH and Larry Thomas, of Plum Boro; one daughter-in-law, Margie Doria Williams, of Gaithersburg, MD; one son-in-law, Ralph Gonzalez, of Tampa, FL; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Chuck was predeceased by his parents; his son, Frank Joseph Doria; his daughter, Cynthia Lee Gonzalez; his grandson, David William Gonzalez; two sisters, Rose Florine Whitehead and Anna Mae Thomas; and one brother-in-law, Louis Daniel Roccki .Friends will be received on Friday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 429 Center Avenue, Butler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. from Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Avenue, Butler. Burial will follow in St Michael's Cemetery.
