DUNLEA CHARLES EDWARD
Charles Edward Dunlea was born to Elizabeth Murray and Edward Dunlea of Pittsburgh at 4:45 a.m. at West Penn Hospital on December 1, 2019. Charlie was a tenacious little boy who beat the odds to be born alive and grace his parents with 90 minutes of life, spent peacefully in their loving arms. In addition to his parents, Charlie is survived by his big brother, Ambrose Dunlea. He is also survived by his grandfather, Ambrose Murray of Pittsburgh; his grandparents, Cheryl and William Dunlea of Medfield, MA; his aunt and uncle, Catherine Murray and Adam Agalloco of Philadelphia; and his uncle, aunt, and cousins, Steven, Kathleen, Emily, and Tyler Dunlea of Attleboro, MA. He was welcomed into heaven by his grandmother, Maureen Murray. Charlie will always be his parents' cherished son. His life was a blessing, and he taught us about hope, courage, and love for the most vulnerable among us. Donations in Charlie's memory may be made to a charity serving children or persons with disabilities, or to any charity of one's choosing. Burial will be private. A mass of thanksgiving for Charlie's life will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral in Pittsburgh at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019