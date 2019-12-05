Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CHARLES EDWARD LAWTON Jr.

CHARLES EDWARD LAWTON Jr. Obituary
LAWTON, JR. CHARLES EDWARD

Age 90, on Monday, December 2, 2019, of Upper St. Clair (formerly of Whitehall). Chuck ("Charlie") was born June 2, 1929 in Pittsburgh, the son of Charles Edward and Marie Edith (Connolly) Lawton. He was a World War II veteran with the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. Beloved husband of the late Violet Rose (Secen) Lawton; beloved father of Mary Ann (Tod) Pike, Joann (William) Bryan, and Charles P. (Heather) Lawton; devoted grandfather of Megan and Sharon Pike, Bernadette, Stephanie, and Andrea Bryan, and Adam Lawton; brother of James Lawton (deceased), Helen Bassett, Janet Cole, Robert Lawton, and Ruth McMurdo. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a railroad enthusiast having worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad for seven years. He was voted "most silent" in his high school yearbook but was known for his quick wit and his ready smile. Friends will be received at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday morning in St. Benedict the Abbot Church at 9:30 a.m. Family suggests contributions to the University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer Disease Research Center, www.adrc.pitt.edu, 412-692-2700. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
