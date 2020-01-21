|
GILLESPIE CHARLES "CHAS" F.
Age 98, formerly of the North Side and Beechview, passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellamae ("Ellie") Snair Gillespie for 68 years. Loving father of Charlie (Cathy), Mark (Terri), Michele (the late Bill) Baldwin, Cindy (Tom) Smith, Mary (Harry) Wilson, and Bridget. Cherished grandfather (Pap) of Christina Gillespie, Angela Baldwin, Stephanie Gillespie, Jennifer (Ron) Warnock, Charlie (Tara Powers) Gillespie, Molly (Evan) Gombos, Tim Wilson, Jamie Gillespie, and Patrick Wilson. Also survived by three great-grandchildren (plus one on the way), a favorite niece and a great-nephew and his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Martha (Moreland); siblings, John, Mary Jane Adreon, James, and Martha. Chas was a Navy World War II veteran, avid bowler, painter of pictures for family and friends, and enjoyed going to the casino and racetrack. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #285 for over 50 years and a past president of the Holy Name Society at St. Pamphilus Church. Family and friends welcome at the BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or . Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020