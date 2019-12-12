Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Alexis Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CHARLES F. HEBERLING


1925 - 2019
CHARLES F. HEBERLING Obituary
HEBERLING CHARLES F.

Of McCandless Twp., on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born April 28, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late Charles W. and Thelma M. Heberling; husband of the late Jane (Crummer) Heberling; loving father of Karen L. Heberling, Kevin C. Heberling, David S. Heberling and the late Daniel P. Heberling; brother of the late Audrienne "Terri" Adams; also survived by nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; also daughter, Susan Ko. Special thanks to his loving caregiver, Susan Aleva. Friends received Wednesday 6-8 and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Alexis Church Friday at 12 noon. Chuck graduated from Perry High School and W&J College, and was a multi-sport athlete at both schools. He served in the US Navy during WWII as a Naval Aviator (Carrier Qualified) and after the war, went on to serve in the Naval Reserves. Chuck was a teacher and coach at Washington High School, also working for General Electric Co. in the WPIAL. Chuck was a high school, college, and NFL referee and ended as an NFL replay observer. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
