HEBERLING CHARLES F.
Of McCandless Twp., on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born April 28, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late Charles W. and Thelma M. Heberling; husband of the late Jane (Crummer) Heberling; loving father of Karen L. Heberling, Kevin C. Heberling, David S. Heberling and the late Daniel P. Heberling; brother of the late Audrienne "Terri" Adams; also survived by nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; also daughter, Susan Ko. Special thanks to his loving caregiver, Susan Aleva. Friends received Wednesday 6-8 and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Alexis Church Friday at 12 noon. Chuck graduated from Perry High School and W&J College, and was a multi-sport athlete at both schools. He served in the US Navy during WWII as a Naval Aviator (Carrier Qualified) and after the war, went on to serve in the Naval Reserves. Chuck was a teacher and coach at Washington High School, also working for General Electric Co. in the WPIAL. Chuck was a high school, college, and NFL referee and ended as an NFL replay observer.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019