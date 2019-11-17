Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
CHARLES F. HOUSTON

CHARLES F. HOUSTON Obituary
HOUSTON CHARLES F.

Age 85, of Beechview, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. Husband of the late Joyce Marie Simms Houston; father of Derrick Houston and Daryl Houston (Apryl); brother of the late Leon and Mary Houston, Wilma and Lenora Pogue; also survived by aunts, Armelia Cupid, Jeanette Bussey; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Funeral Service and Burial will be held in Dayton, OH on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thomas Funeral Home 4520 Salem Avenue Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
