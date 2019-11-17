|
HOUSTON CHARLES F.
Age 85, of Beechview, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. Husband of the late Joyce Marie Simms Houston; father of Derrick Houston and Daryl Houston (Apryl); brother of the late Leon and Mary Houston, Wilma and Lenora Pogue; also survived by aunts, Armelia Cupid, Jeanette Bussey; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Funeral Service and Burial will be held in Dayton, OH on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thomas Funeral Home 4520 Salem Avenue Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019