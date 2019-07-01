SANDHERR CHARLES F.

Age 52, of Somerset, formerly of McCandless, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Loving father of Charlie Rae Sandherr; son of Charles and Mary (Hauer) Sandherr; brother of Thomas (Tina) Sandherr, John (Debbie) Sandherr, Jim (Paula) Sandherr, Joe (Debbie) Sandherr, Maggie (Paul) Douds, Bill (Chris) Sandherr, Katie Malone, Bob (Kim) Sandherr, and Sara (Damen) Taylor; constant companion of his dog, Gertie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles was a river boat captain for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in the mountains. Charles loved big and played hard, he was an amazing father, uncle, brother, and friend. Especially a proud and devoted father to Charlie Rae. Charlie, We love you and will miss you. See you on the other side. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Kearns Spirituality Visitation Chapel, La Roche University, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237, where a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thomas Sandherr for the family.