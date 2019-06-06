WILSON CHARLES F. "CHUCK"

Of Monroeville, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home with his son and grandson at his side. He was the devoted husband of the late Dolores "Dee" Wilson for 61 years; beloved father of Timothy Wilson of Monroeville; adored grandfather of Andrew "Drew" Wilson of Monroeville; son of the late Frank "Ike" and Rose (Corcoran) Wilson; preceded in death by siblings, Billy, James (the late Bonnie), Frank (the late Mary Lou), Marilyn (the late Art) Gornick, and Donald "Moe." He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families, all of whom he cared for deeply. Chuck was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his county in the Korean War. He worked for many years at Mesta Machine Co. and was a past steward of the Sub Alpine Society. Chuck enjoyed working in his yard, reading the newspaper with his family, and walking with his retired friends at the mall. But most of all, he enjoyed attending every single activity that his cherished grandson was involved with. Friends welcome Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Colman Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.